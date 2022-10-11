Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 815.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Shopify were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,188,316. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Atlantic Securities raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KGI Securities lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

