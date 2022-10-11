ShinobiVerse Price Down 27.8% This Week (SHINO)

ShinobiVerse (SHINO) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. ShinobiVerse has a total market capitalization of $230,311.84 and $70,920.00 worth of ShinobiVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShinobiVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ShinobiVerse has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003057 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070324 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034252 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ShinobiVerse Token Profile

ShinobiVerse’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. ShinobiVerse’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,590,000,000 tokens. ShinobiVerse’s official Twitter account is @shinobiverse_io. The official website for ShinobiVerse is shinobiverse.io. The Reddit community for ShinobiVerse is https://reddit.com/r/shinobiversegame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ShinobiVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ShinobiVerse (SHINO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ShinobiVerse has a current supply of 45,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ShinobiVerse is 0.00001674 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18,369.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shinobiverse.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShinobiVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShinobiVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShinobiVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

