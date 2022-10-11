Shibaverse Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.42 Million (VERSE)

Shibaverse (VERSE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Shibaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shibaverse has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shibaverse has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $11,439.00 worth of Shibaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shibaverse Profile

Shibaverse’s launch date was August 18th, 2021. Shibaverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,000,000 tokens. Shibaverse’s official message board is medium.com/@shibaverse. Shibaverse’s official website is www.shibaverse.io. Shibaverse’s official Twitter account is @shibaverse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shibaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shibaverse (VERSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shibaverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shibaverse is 0.00307592 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $7,997.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibaverse.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shibaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shibaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shibaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

