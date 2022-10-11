Shiba Heist Price Up 69% Over Last Week (HEIST)

Shiba Heist (HEIST) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Shiba Heist token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Shiba Heist has a market capitalization of $21,005.85 and $80,692.00 worth of Shiba Heist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shiba Heist has traded 69% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00034130 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shiba Heist Profile

Shiba Heist’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. Shiba Heist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 780,000,000 tokens. Shiba Heist’s official Twitter account is @shibaheisttoken. Shiba Heist’s official website is www.shibaheist.com. The Reddit community for Shiba Heist is https://reddit.com/r/shibaheist and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Shiba Heist

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiba Heist (HEIST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shiba Heist has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shiba Heist is 0.00002887 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibaheist.com.”



