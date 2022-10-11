Shepherd Inu (SINU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67,763.10

Shepherd Inu (SINU) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Shepherd Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shepherd Inu has a market capitalization of $67,763.10 and $18,107.00 worth of Shepherd Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shepherd Inu has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070618 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10795726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Shepherd Inu

Shepherd Inu’s launch date was July 6th, 2022. Shepherd Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Shepherd Inu’s official Twitter account is @shepherdinubsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shepherd Inu is www.shepherdinu.tech.

Buying and Selling Shepherd Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shepherd Inu (SINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shepherd Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shepherd Inu is 0.07105311 USD and is up 5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,277.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.shepherdInu.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shepherd Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shepherd Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shepherd Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

