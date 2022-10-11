Shelton Wealth Management LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,826,676. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

