Shelton Wealth Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 469,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,283,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 529,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,244. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $273.86 and a one year high of $453.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.31.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

