Shelton Wealth Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $13,151,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Ovintiv by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.45. 267,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

