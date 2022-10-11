Shelton Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,970 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,660,000 after acquiring an additional 97,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 182,214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,093,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,588,000 after acquiring an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWN traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,167. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.64.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

