Shelton Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,528 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 7.6% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 332,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,086. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.68. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

