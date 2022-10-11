Shelling (SHL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,510.00

Shelling (SHL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Shelling has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $13,510.00 worth of Shelling was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shelling has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shelling token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shelling alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,060.54 or 0.99999967 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003517 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00047228 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00061632 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022782 BTC.

Shelling Token Profile

SHL is a token. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2021. Shelling’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,999,999,999 tokens. The official website for Shelling is www.shellingcoin.com. Shelling’s official Twitter account is @shelling_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shelling

According to CryptoCompare, “Shelling (SHL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shelling has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shelling is 0.00000704 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $21,428.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shellingcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shelling directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shelling should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shelling using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shelling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shelling and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.