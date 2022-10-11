Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:SJR.B traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.61. 390,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.81. The company has a market cap of C$16.78 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$32.97 and a 12 month high of C$39.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.80.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

