Shakita Inu (SHAK) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Shakita Inu (SHAK) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Shakita Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Shakita Inu has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $13,717.00 worth of Shakita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shakita Inu has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shakita Inu

Shakita Inu’s genesis date was August 9th, 2021. Shakita Inu’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,337,434,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Shakita Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shakitainu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shakita Inu’s official Twitter account is @shakitainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shakita Inu’s official website is www.shakitainu.com.

Buying and Selling Shakita Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shakita Inu (SHAK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shakita Inu has a current supply of 8,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shakita Inu is 0.00017653 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $7,630.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shakitainu.com.”

