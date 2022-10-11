Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Severn Trent from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 3,280 ($39.63) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Severn Trent from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,040.00.

Severn Trent Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

