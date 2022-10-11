Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNTI. Chardan Capital began coverage on Senti Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Senti Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Senti Biosciences Trading Down 12.3 %

SNTI stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Senti Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29.

Senti Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SNTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Senti Biosciences will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Senti Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Senti Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Senti Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

