SelfBar (SBAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22,348.00

SelfBar (SBAR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One SelfBar token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002436 BTC on exchanges. SelfBar has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $22,348.00 worth of SelfBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SelfBar has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SelfBar Profile

SelfBar was first traded on April 28th, 2021. SelfBar’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens. SelfBar’s official Twitter account is @selfbarbelgium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfBar is selfbar.be.

Buying and Selling SelfBar

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfBar (SBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. SelfBar has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SelfBar is 0.46395364 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $109.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://selfbar.be.”

