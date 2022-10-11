Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 523 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $8.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,784. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $196.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $557.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.