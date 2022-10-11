Scotiabank Increases mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target to C$3.50

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MECVF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on mdf commerce from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MECVF opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.26.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.