Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is True North Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

True North Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of True North Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,594,000 after purchasing an additional 259,010 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after buying an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,495,000 after buying an additional 195,886 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after buying an additional 208,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,649,000 after buying an additional 247,908 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.83. 10,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,940. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

