Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLB. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,417 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 160,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

