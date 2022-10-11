Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 214.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 725,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 494,414 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 49.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 108,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 146.9% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 212,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 126,300 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 65,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,409,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

