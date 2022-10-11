Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Schibsted ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schibsted ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Schibsted ASA from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 307.00 to 270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.13.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

SBBTF stock remained flat at $17.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

