Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.54. 281,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,038,723. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.75 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $165,918,381.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,423,599. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.