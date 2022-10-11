Sageworth Trust Co Has $333,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 33.0% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 76,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
