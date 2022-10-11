SafuFide (SAFEST) Price Reaches $0.0002

SafuFide (SAFEST) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, SafuFide has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One SafuFide token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafuFide has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $11,471.00 worth of SafuFide was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SafuFide Profile

SafuFide was first traded on November 29th, 2021. SafuFide’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. SafuFide’s official Twitter account is @safufide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafuFide is https://reddit.com/r/SafuFideOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafuFide is safufide.io.

SafuFide Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafuFide (SAFEST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SafuFide has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SafuFide is 0.00015636 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safufide.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafuFide directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafuFide should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafuFide using one of the exchanges listed above.

