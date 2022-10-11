Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 4.6 %

SB stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.51. 782,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,828. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $305.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 58.51%. The firm had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 9.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 1.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

