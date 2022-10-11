S.C. Corinthians Fan Token (SCCP) Price Up 5.9% This Week

S.C. Corinthians Fan Token (SCCP) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. S.C. Corinthians Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $101,578.00 worth of S.C. Corinthians Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S.C. Corinthians Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, S.C. Corinthians Fan Token has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

S.C. Corinthians Fan Token Profile

S.C. Corinthians Fan Token was first traded on September 1st, 2021. S.C. Corinthians Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,389,017 tokens. S.C. Corinthians Fan Token’s official website is socios.com. S.C. Corinthians Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @chiliz. The Reddit community for S.C. Corinthians Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz.

Buying and Selling S.C. Corinthians Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “S.C. Corinthians Fan Token (SCCP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Chiliz platform. S.C. Corinthians Fan Token has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 2,389,017 in circulation. The last known price of S.C. Corinthians Fan Token is 0.88614559 USD and is down -10.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $149,325.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.C. Corinthians Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.C. Corinthians Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S.C. Corinthians Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

