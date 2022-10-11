Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Trading Down 11.2%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95. 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

