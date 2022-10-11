RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $12.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.
RPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
RPT Realty Stock Up 2.4 %
RPT Realty stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $694.51 million, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.
RPT Realty Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of RPT Realty
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPT Realty (RPT)
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.