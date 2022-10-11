RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $12.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

RPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

RPT Realty Stock Up 2.4 %

RPT Realty stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $694.51 million, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

