RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $7.85

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $7.60. RPC shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 9,013 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

RPC Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.57.

RPC Cuts Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $375.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.34 million. RPC had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.08%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 35,402.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 102,667 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

