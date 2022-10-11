RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $7.85

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $7.60. RPC shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 9,013 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
RPC Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.57.
RPC Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 35,402.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 102,667 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RPC
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPC (RES)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.