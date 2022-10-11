Rosenblatt Securities Raises Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $162.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $153.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Cboe Global Markets from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,409,000 after buying an additional 505,941 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after buying an additional 362,161 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,465,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,998,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

