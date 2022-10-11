Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Down 6.3%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.14. 2,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 984,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $73,159.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,099,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,675.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $73,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,099,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,675.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,414 shares of company stock worth $434,090. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

