Reviewing Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) & Its Peers

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) is one of 964 publicly-traded companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Virios Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Virios Therapeutics has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virios Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virios Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virios Therapeutics N/A -$15.96 million -0.17 Virios Therapeutics Competitors $1.82 billion $242.39 million -4.03

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Virios Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Virios Therapeutics. Virios Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

13.6% of Virios Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Virios Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Virios Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virios Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Virios Therapeutics Competitors 3182 13199 39447 636 2.66

Virios Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,419.06%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 105.83%. Given Virios Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Virios Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Virios Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virios Therapeutics N/A -126.95% -113.08% Virios Therapeutics Competitors -3,239.01% -146.77% -23.25%

Summary

Virios Therapeutics peers beat Virios Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia. It is also developing IMC-2, a combination of valacyclovir and celecoxib for the treatment of managing the fatigue, sleep, attention, pain, autonomic function, and anxiety associated with long COVID. The company was formerly known as Virios Therapeutics, LLC and changed its name to Virios Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

