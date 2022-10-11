Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 749 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 1.1% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,411. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.