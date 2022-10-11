Reston Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,192 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.0% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. 597,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,670,004. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $40.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.