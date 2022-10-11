Reston Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,322 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 18.8% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $33,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPYV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. 187,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,303. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

