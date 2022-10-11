Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 11th (1COV, AAPL, ABBV, ACDVF, ACQ, ADS, AFN, AGGZF, AGNC, AGTI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 11th:
Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($44.90) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $155.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.00.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.50.
adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.50.
Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.50.
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $9.00.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($142.86) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$32.00.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $140.00 to $110.00.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $110.00.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $106.00.
Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $70.00.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$53.00.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $200.00.
AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.50.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $56.00.
APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $43.00.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $87.00.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $221.00 to $214.00.
Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $90.00.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $218.00 to $204.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $28.00.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $31.00.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58).
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $225.00.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.50 to $35.50.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €43.00 ($43.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$65.50.
BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$65.50.
Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $275.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $93.00.
BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €62.00 ($63.27) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €52.00 ($53.06) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.
Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €68.00 ($69.39) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $31.00.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $49.00.
CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$30.00.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$112.50 to C$102.00.
Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23).
Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $133.00.
Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $117.00.
CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $79.00 to $80.00.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $39.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $62.00.
Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$112.50 to C$102.00.
Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$180.00.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $135.00.
Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.00.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $98.00.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$152.00 to C$156.00.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $124.00.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.50 to $11.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $195.00 to $155.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $78.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$99.00 to C$100.00.
Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $121.00.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $330.00.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $36.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $124.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $165.00.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $180.00.
Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €167.00 ($170.41) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €204.00 ($208.16) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $61.00.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $73.00.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $18.00.
Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €68.50 ($69.90) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $75.00.
DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $36.00 to $68.00.
DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $54.00.
DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $60.00.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $105.00.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €74.00 ($75.51) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €51.00 ($52.04) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.
Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €54.75 ($55.87) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €38.00 ($38.78) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $430.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $430.00 to $370.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $426.00 to $373.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $82.00.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$57.00.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $82.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $42.00.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $24.00.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $22.00.
Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €16.80 ($17.14) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $205.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.50 to $37.50.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $165.00 to $125.00.
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00.
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $196.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $36.00.
Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €36.00 ($36.73) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $65.00.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,975 ($23.86). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €31.00 ($31.63) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$25.00.
Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 760 ($9.18) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $134.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $460.00 to $470.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $48.00.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$55.00 to C$38.00.
HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €46.00 ($46.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00.
Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $71.00.
Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €185.00 ($188.78) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $75.00.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $213.00 to $211.00.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $136.00.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $300.00 to $250.00.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $165.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $78.00.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $192.00 to $188.00.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $211.00 to $185.00.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $190.00.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $85.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $22.10 to $18.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €690.00 ($704.08) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €555.00 ($566.33) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$34.00.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $172.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €42.00 ($42.86) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $62.00.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $66.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $2.20. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$21.00.
Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $136.00.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $35.00.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $31.00.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $201.00 to $222.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $84.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $173.00.
LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $245.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $77.00.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $95.00.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $416.00 to $370.00.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €750.00 ($765.31) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $274.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $62.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $321.00 to $303.00.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $97.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $48.00.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $214.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$19.50.
3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $149.00 to $129.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $580.00 to $500.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $103.00.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by Atlantic Securities from $110.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $320.00 to $275.00.
Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.59) to GBX 280 ($3.38). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$59.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$63.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$64.00.
MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$59.00.
MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$63.00.
MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$65.00.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $64.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $186.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $215.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €36.00 ($36.73) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $3.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $292.00 to $264.00.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $71.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $248.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.60 ($3.67) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $54.00.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,020 ($12.32) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $19.00.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $15.00.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00.
Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $61.00.
Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $50.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $53.00 to $48.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $280.00.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $25.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $147.00 to $124.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $171.50.
Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $48.00.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $164.00 to $143.00.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $125.00.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $130.00.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $120.00.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.00.
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$32.25 to C$31.25.
Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$32.25 to C$31.25.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$72.50 to C$69.50.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$72.50 to C$69.50.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $48.00.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.50 to $23.50.
Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $55.00.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $268.00 to $241.00.
Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$33.00.
Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $13.00.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €32.00 ($32.65) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €38.00 ($38.78) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.60 ($6.73) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $235.00.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $280.00 to $257.00.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $20.00.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$13.25 to C$12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $417.00 to $402.00.
Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €115.00 ($117.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00.
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $290.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $94.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $100.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $130.00.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$34.50 to C$31.50.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from C$52.00 to C$38.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target cut by B. Riley to C$53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €11.00 ($11.22) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $41.00.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $48.50.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $116.00.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $236.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 32 to SEK 31. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$68.00.
Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$1.50.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $22.00.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$34.50 to C$31.50.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $14.00.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.60.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $95.00 to $98.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $400.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.50.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $272.00 to $244.00.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $198.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.70 to $5.90. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $46.00.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.50 to $1.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $147.00.
Volta (NYSE:VLTA) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.50 to $1.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $277.00 to $315.00.
Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. to $1.00.
Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($239.80) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $4.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $268.00 to $248.00.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €188.00 ($191.84) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.
Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €104.00 ($106.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €114.00 ($116.33) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $44.00.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $43.00.
WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.50 to $46.50.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $135.00.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $128.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$62.00.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $120.00.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $105.00.
Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $30.00.
Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $132.00.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $49.00.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $67.00.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $103.00.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $30.00.
Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
