Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 11th (1COV, AAPL, ABBV, ACDVF, ACQ, ADS, AFN, AGGZF, AGNC, AGTI)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 11th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($44.90) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €42.00 ($42.86) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $155.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.50.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.50.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.50.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $9.00.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($142.86) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $140.00 to $110.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $110.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $106.00.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $70.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$53.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $200.00.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.50.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $56.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $43.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $87.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $221.00 to $214.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $90.00.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $218.00 to $204.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $28.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $31.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58).

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $225.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.50 to $35.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €43.00 ($43.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$65.50.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$65.50.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $275.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $93.00.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €62.00 ($63.27) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €52.00 ($53.06) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €68.00 ($69.39) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $31.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $49.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$30.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$112.50 to C$102.00.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23).

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $133.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $117.00.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $79.00 to $80.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $39.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $62.00.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$112.50 to C$102.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$180.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $135.00.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $98.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$152.00 to C$156.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $124.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.50 to $11.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $195.00 to $155.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $78.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$99.00 to C$100.00.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $121.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $330.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $36.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $124.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $165.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $180.00.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €167.00 ($170.41) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €204.00 ($208.16) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $61.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $73.00.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $18.00.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €68.50 ($69.90) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $75.00.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $36.00 to $68.00.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $54.00.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $60.00.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $105.00.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €74.00 ($75.51) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €51.00 ($52.04) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €54.75 ($55.87) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €38.00 ($38.78) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $430.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $430.00 to $370.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $426.00 to $373.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $82.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$57.00.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $82.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $42.00.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $24.00.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $22.00.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €16.80 ($17.14) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $205.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.50 to $37.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $165.00 to $125.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $196.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $36.00.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €36.00 ($36.73) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $65.00.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,975 ($23.86). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €31.00 ($31.63) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 760 ($9.18) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $134.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $460.00 to $470.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $48.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$55.00 to C$38.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €46.00 ($46.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $71.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €185.00 ($188.78) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $75.00.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $213.00 to $211.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $136.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $300.00 to $250.00.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $165.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $78.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $192.00 to $188.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $211.00 to $185.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $190.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $85.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $22.10 to $18.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €690.00 ($704.08) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €555.00 ($566.33) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$34.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $172.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €42.00 ($42.86) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $62.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $66.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $2.20. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$21.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $136.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $35.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $31.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $201.00 to $222.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $84.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $173.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $245.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $77.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $95.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $416.00 to $370.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €750.00 ($765.31) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $274.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $62.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $321.00 to $303.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $97.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $48.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $214.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$19.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $149.00 to $129.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $580.00 to $500.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $103.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by Atlantic Securities from $110.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $320.00 to $275.00.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.59) to GBX 280 ($3.38). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$59.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$63.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$64.00.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$59.00.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$63.00.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$65.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $64.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $186.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $215.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €36.00 ($36.73) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $3.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $292.00 to $264.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $71.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $248.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.60 ($3.67) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $54.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,020 ($12.32) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $19.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $15.00.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $61.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $50.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $53.00 to $48.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $280.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $25.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $147.00 to $124.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $171.50.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $48.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $164.00 to $143.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $125.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $130.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $120.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.00.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$32.25 to C$31.25.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$32.25 to C$31.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$72.50 to C$69.50.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$72.50 to C$69.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $48.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.50 to $23.50.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $55.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $268.00 to $241.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$33.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $13.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €32.00 ($32.65) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €38.00 ($38.78) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.60 ($6.73) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $235.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $280.00 to $257.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $20.00.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$13.25 to C$12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $417.00 to $402.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €115.00 ($117.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $290.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $94.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $100.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $130.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$34.50 to C$31.50.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from C$52.00 to C$38.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target cut by B. Riley to C$53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €11.00 ($11.22) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $41.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $48.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $116.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $236.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 32 to SEK 31. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$68.00.

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$1.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $22.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$34.50 to C$31.50.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $14.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $95.00 to $98.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $400.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $272.00 to $244.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $198.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.70 to $5.90. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $46.00.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.50 to $1.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $147.00.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.50 to $1.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $277.00 to $315.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. to $1.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($239.80) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $4.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $268.00 to $248.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €188.00 ($191.84) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €104.00 ($106.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €114.00 ($116.33) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $44.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $43.00.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.50 to $46.50.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $135.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $128.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$62.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $120.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $105.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $30.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $132.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $49.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $67.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $103.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $30.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.