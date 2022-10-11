Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 11th (1COV, AAPL, ABBV, ACDVF, ACQ, ADS, AFN, AGGZF, AGNC, AGTI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 11th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($44.90) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Covestro (ETR:1COV)

was given a €42.00 ($42.86) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $155.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.50.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.50.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.50.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $9.00.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($142.86) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $140.00 to $110.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $110.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $106.00.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $70.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$53.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $200.00.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.50.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $56.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $43.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $87.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $221.00 to $214.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $90.00.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $218.00 to $204.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $28.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $31.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58).

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $225.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.50 to $35.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €43.00 ($43.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$65.50.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$65.50.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $275.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $93.00.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €62.00 ($63.27) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €52.00 ($53.06) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €68.00 ($69.39) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $31.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $49.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$30.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$112.50 to C$102.00.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23).

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $133.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $117.00.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $79.00 to $80.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $39.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $62.00.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$112.50 to C$102.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$180.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $135.00.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $98.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$152.00 to C$156.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $124.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.50 to $11.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $195.00 to $155.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $78.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$99.00 to C$100.00.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $121.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $330.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $36.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $124.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $165.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $180.00.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €167.00 ($170.41) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €204.00 ($208.16) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $61.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $73.00.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $18.00.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €68.50 ($69.90) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $75.00.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $36.00 to $68.00.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $54.00.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $60.00.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $105.00.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €74.00 ($75.51) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €51.00 ($52.04) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €54.75 ($55.87) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €38.00 ($38.78) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $430.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $430.00 to $370.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $426.00 to $373.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $82.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$57.00.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $82.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $42.00.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $24.00.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $22.00.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €16.80 ($17.14) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $205.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.50 to $37.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $165.00 to $125.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $196.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $36.00.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €36.00 ($36.73) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $65.00.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,975 ($23.86). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €31.00 ($31.63) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 760 ($9.18) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $134.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $460.00 to $470.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $48.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$55.00 to C$38.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €46.00 ($46.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $71.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €185.00 ($188.78) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $75.00.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $213.00 to $211.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $136.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $300.00 to $250.00.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $165.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $78.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $192.00 to $188.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $211.00 to $185.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $190.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $85.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $22.10 to $18.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €690.00 ($704.08) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €555.00 ($566.33) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$34.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $172.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €42.00 ($42.86) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $62.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $66.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $2.20. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$21.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $136.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $35.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $31.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $201.00 to $222.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $84.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $173.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $245.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $77.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $95.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $416.00 to $370.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €750.00 ($765.31) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $274.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $62.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $321.00 to $303.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $97.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $48.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $214.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$19.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $149.00 to $129.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $580.00 to $500.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $103.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by Atlantic Securities from $110.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $320.00 to $275.00.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.59) to GBX 280 ($3.38). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$59.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$63.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$64.00.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$59.00.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$63.00.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$65.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $64.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $186.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $215.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €36.00 ($36.73) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $3.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $292.00 to $264.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $71.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $248.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.60 ($3.67) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $54.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,020 ($12.32) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $19.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $15.00.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $61.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $50.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $53.00 to $48.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $280.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $25.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $147.00 to $124.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $171.50.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $48.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $164.00 to $143.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $125.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $130.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $120.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.00.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$32.25 to C$31.25.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$32.25 to C$31.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$72.50 to C$69.50.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$72.50 to C$69.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $48.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.50 to $23.50.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $55.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $268.00 to $241.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$33.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $13.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €32.00 ($32.65) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €38.00 ($38.78) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.60 ($6.73) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $235.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $280.00 to $257.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $20.00.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$13.25 to C$12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $417.00 to $402.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €115.00 ($117.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $290.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $94.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $100.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $130.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$34.50 to C$31.50.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from C$52.00 to C$38.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target cut by B. Riley to C$53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €11.00 ($11.22) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $41.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $48.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $116.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $236.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 32 to SEK 31. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$68.00.

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$1.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $22.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$34.50 to C$31.50.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $14.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $95.00 to $98.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $400.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $272.00 to $244.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $198.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.70 to $5.90. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $46.00.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.50 to $1.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $147.00.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.50 to $1.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $277.00 to $315.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. to $1.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($239.80) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $4.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $268.00 to $248.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €188.00 ($191.84) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €104.00 ($106.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €114.00 ($116.33) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $44.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $43.00.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.50 to $46.50.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $135.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $128.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$62.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $120.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $105.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $30.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $132.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $49.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $67.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $103.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $30.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

