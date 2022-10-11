Realty Income Co. Announces Oct 22 Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) announced a oct 22 dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.248 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 229.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

O stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 170,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,011. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42.

Several analysts have commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $2,202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,972 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $1,700,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

