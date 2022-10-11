Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $54,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.33. 154,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,491. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

