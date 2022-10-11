Raymond James Cuts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MI.UN. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.64.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MI.UN traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.74. 123,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,169. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.41 and a 1 year high of C$24.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

