Raptoreum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19,395.00 (RTM)

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Raptoreum has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $19,395.00 worth of Raptoreum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raptoreum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raptoreum has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Raptoreum

Raptoreum (RTM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Raptoreum’s total supply is 845,287,880 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,892,880 coins. The official message board for Raptoreum is blog.raptoreum.com. The Reddit community for Raptoreum is https://reddit.com/r/raptoreum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Raptoreum is www.raptoreum.com. Raptoreum’s official Twitter account is @raptoreum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raptoreum

