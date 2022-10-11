Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Up 5.3%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $42.02. 11,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 754,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.47.

Rapid7 Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.27.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 103.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

