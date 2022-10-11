Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 7,193 shares.The stock last traded at $6.97 and had previously closed at $7.04.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.