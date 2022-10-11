Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of PUM stock opened at €46.82 ($47.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57. Puma has a one year low of €45.64 ($46.57) and a one year high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

