Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUBGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($71.43) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

