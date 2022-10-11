ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Trading Up 2.1%

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.01. Approximately 120,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,298,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort QQQ

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

