ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.57 and last traded at $63.57. Approximately 1,294,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 110,928,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.93.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $8,848,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $620,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

