ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Shares Down 1.8%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.46 and last traded at $50.46. 17,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 7,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

