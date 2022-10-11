ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading Up 0.1%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 28,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

