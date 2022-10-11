ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Shares Gap Down to $18.28

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $17.55. ProFrac shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 415 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on ProFrac in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:PFHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $589.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.